JEC Group and the European Composites Industry Association (EuCIA) will be hosting their next gathering of the global associations in the composites industry at the International Composites Summit (ICS), being held in London on 8-9 September.

× Expand via Shutterstock JEC Group and EuCIA to host 2021 annual gathering of the Global Trade Associations at the International Composites Summit The International Composites Summit (ICS) will be held in London on 8-9 September.

The meeting was due to take place in March 2020. With some restrictions now beginning to lift, JEC Group and EuCIA were invited to host the meeting at this new UK event, which will promote discussions on the lessons learned and the opportunities of the post-COVID era, specifically what the composites industry can learn from a disrupted supply chain.

The aim is to strengthen the worldwide supply chain for composites, bring together companies, government/funding organisations and trade associations from across the world to address global opportunities for sales and growth in the composites sector, which is needed to help deliver the climate change targets set out in the green agenda for every Nation.

JEC Group CEO Eric Pierrejean said: “The annual Gathering of Composites Associations is a great opportunity to discuss and take over the industry challenges, especially this year in the context of the pandemic. As we have not been able to host the event this year at JEC World, we are happy to make it happen at the first session of the ICS, supporting the launch if this new event initiated by Composites UK.”

EuCIA President Roberto Frassine added: “We warmly thank, Composites UK, our member, and ICS for giving us, JEC and EuCIA, the opportunity to meet again after 18 months isolation. Taking part in the International Composites Summit and having the Gathering at the same time, can only strengthen our collaboration for the benefit of the composites industry.”

Dr Sue Halliwell, Operations Manager at Composites UK, concluded: “Given the challenges faced by the global composites industry over the last 18 months through the COVID-19 pandemic and current materials crisis, this opportunity to come together and share experiences and best practice is more important than ever. I look forward to welcoming my international colleagues to the gathering of global associations in London.”