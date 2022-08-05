Today’s episode is brought to you by the letters A and K. Arburg has adopted a clear message for its K 2022 appearance: ‘There is only a Plan A’.

× Expand Arburg K 2022: Just one plan for Arburg – Plan A Plan A, Buchstabe A, A, Blatt, grün, schwarz, Tropfen, Tau

‘Plan A’ suggests that the Lossburg-based machinery manufacturer is committed to making its contribution and presenting solutions for the global issues of sustainability, circular economy and carbon reduction. Accordingly, Arburg will showcase its role in resource conservation. Combined with extensive digitalisation, Arburg is preparing to provide high-end technology for greater sustainability.

Managing Partner Juliane Hehl said: "The issues of sustainability, resource conservation and livelihoods are an increasing concern for people – especially in connection with plastics. One of the key questions is: how can we sustainably combine ecology, economy and social coexistence today and in the future? Arburg has been focusing on this topic for a long time – not only in terms of its production, but also in terms of its own products. As a machine manufacturer, we are responsible for consuming as few resources as possible when manufacturing our machines, but it also means that customers can use Arburg machines to implement processes that save on resources and offer solutions for the circular economy. It’s a complex task as it involves looking at the entire value creation chain,."

Arburg’s Plan A is to sustainably reduce the carbon footprint in plastics processing and feed the recyclable plastics material back into the materials cycle.

Marketing Director Dr Christoph Schumacher added: "[A]s a machine manufacturer, we are making our contribution by tackling these issues on both a strategic and an operational level. Our message, 'There is only a Plan A', communicates clearly that there can be no 'Plan B' when it comes to resource conservation, the circular economy and carbon reduction – following the motto of the sustainability movement 'There is no Planet B’."

Arburg’s Plan A also corresponds with the focal points of K 2022, namely the circular economy, digitalisation and climate protection, which have become even more important global challenges since the last trade fair in 2019.

"Our trade fair appearance underlines that we have a ’Plan A’ when it comes to the perfect combination of sustainability, efficiency and cutting-edge technology", Schumacher concluded.