At this year's FachPack, Kiefel GmbH is focusing on possible applications and new developments relating to thermoforming natural fibres.

× Expand Kiefel Kiefel demonstrating natural fibre competence at FachPack 2021

From 28-30 September, the company will be running machine demonstrations in Hall 4, Stand 4-317, to show how sustainable packaging made of fibre material can be designed and produced.

This latest technological development is Kiefel's response to this year's FachPack slogan "We make the future": The market leader for plastic thermoforming and joining technology opened up the additional business area of fibre thermoforming internationally last year.

Uwe Heer, Area Sales Manager for Packaging at Kiefel, said: “We are pleased to be able to present the manufacturing process to our visitors on a demonstration system. In addition, we are providing an insight into our research and development processes as well as our machine solutions. Our team will naturally also be providing advice on plastic packaging and our corresponding technologies."

Kiefel offers two complementary systems: the NATUREPREP KFP for high quality stock preparation of natural fibre pulp and the NATUREFORMER KFT series, on which various fibre products, e.g. bowls, cups, secondary packaging for electronics, coffee capsules or flower pots can be manufactured.

The raw material for fibre products is pulp or paper dissolved in water. This is shaped, pressed, dried and converted into dimensionally stable packaging that can be recycled in the paper cycle or even composted. This means they offer an alternative to plastic packaging, depending on the application.

In its in-house materials and technology centres, Kiefel researches, tests and optimises both common and new types of natural fibre materials (including annual plants), as well as coating concepts, on test systems. This results in solutions that are tailored to each customer's requirements, from material to machine.