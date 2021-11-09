Kistler innovations generate interest at Fakuma

The Kistler Group had a successful Fakuma 2021 where it showcased several new products and advanced developments for injection moulding.

Alongside the new functionalities of the ComoNeo 4.1 process-monitoring system, the new 4004A miniature pressure sensor for hot runners and 3D printing also attracted considerable interest.

Due to its small size and broad measuring range, the ultra-compact sensor, which will be available from mid-2022, can be deployed directly in the system. This offers new possibilities for hot runner applications and additive manufacturing.

Dr Robert Vaculik, Head of Plastics at Kistler, said: “Although there were noticeably fewer visitors than before the corona pandemic, we consider it a success for us. Many of our regular customers came to talk with us, to tell us their requirements when it comes to plastics processing, and to catch up on our latest innovations.”

Plastics processors can sustainably optimise their production through Kistler’s innovations, as well as increase their cost efficiency and achieve a high level of process transparency – key factors when it comes to complying with stringent quality, transparency and documentation requirements. The ComoNeo 4.1 boasts new process-system-monitoring functionalities in response to market demands and users’ need for efficiency and simplicity. The new envelope curve function allows processes to be monitored without having to enter time-consuming settings.

Fiurthermore, the system is now Wi-Fi compatible, and extended interfaces ensure reliable and secure data transmission. The latest 6196A, 6197A and 6198A temperature sensors can be tailored to various injector geometries, guaranteeing optimal integration in the moulds.

The preview of the new 4004A pressure sensor for hot runner applications and additive manufacturing proved to be a further highlight at the booth. The newly developed compact sensor will be available for three measuring ranges from mid-2022. It drew numerous visitors – including plastics processors, original equipment manufacturers and engineers – to the booth.

Vaculik added: “With the 4004A, we are opening a new chapter in measuring technologies for our customers – providing them with innovative instruments that they can use to further improve their own solutions. We’re very glad that we were once again able to attend Fakuma and had the opportunity to meet our customers and visitors in person to discuss their requirements in detail.”