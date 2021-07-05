Major advances to be announced at PPXX

Major technical and business advances will be announced at the International Plastic Pipes XX Conference and Exhibition, which will take place in Amsterdam between 6 and 8 September.

PPXX Chairman Zoran Davidovski said: “Very soon, over 400 business and technology delegates from around the world will meet in Amsterdam to share insights into the fascinating world of plastic pipe systems. The entire industrial supply chain will be represented and like our plastic pipes, these networking connections will be long lasting.”

Plastic pipelines that deliver hydrogen also come with the promise of long life. PPXX will review UK results from testing PE pipes for use in gas distribution systems. Given that hydrogen is easily produced from renewable sources, its potential for such an application is gathering interest elsewhere in Northern Europe.

For example, the Danish Gas Technology Centre will report with raw material supplier Borealis on ten years of testing experience in a small-scale pilot grid. From the Netherlands, where hydrogen is already a key component in the current energy transition, Kiwa Technology will announce their test results on a Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipe (RTP) system with an HDPE liner for hydrogen gas distribution.

PPXX will also feature numerous project case studies that illustrate the many benefits of flexible plastic pipe systems over those of more rigid pipe materials. One interesting study will be presented by the Columbian University Chapter of Engineers Without Borders.

Over the course of six weeks, engineering students from the Chapter implemented a fully functional 4km HDPE pipeline complete with a 38,000 liter tank, 5.4kW solar pumping system, and four tapstands. This system currently distributes clean water to 370 people.

For more than 100 years, Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) has been used as a white pigment to make paint, sausages, toothpaste and inks. At PPXX, Andrew White from FP Pigments Oy in the UK will announce that a new generation of TiO2 has a significantly lower carbon footprint than conventional TiO2 in PVC pipe formulation.

PVC pipe systems were first commercially introduced in 1936. Since then, long life and recycling have emphasised their environmental credentials. White’s presentation will review the technology, highlight a reduced carbon footprint, and introduce an improved sustainable PVC compound using smart titanium dioxide.