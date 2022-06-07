Manufacturing & Engineering Week will take place this week at the NEC, Birmingham.

Manufacturing & Engineering Week set to showcase UK innovation The world's first bike made from recycled plastics.

Kicking off with digital events on 7 June, Manufacturing & Engineering Week offers four co-located shows taking place on 8 and 9 June - Manufacturing Expo, Design Engineering Expo, Engineering Expo and Maintec. The four exhibitions are designed to showcase the most innovative solutions across the breadth of manufacturing and engineering, from design and development to processes, assembly, control and automation, robotics, maintenance and asset management, cyber security, testing and measurement, components, skills development and more.

Each of the four events has its own programme of CPD accredited high-level keynote presentations, panel discussions and case studies covering a range of sectors, including aerospace, automotive, food and beverage, motorsport, energy and renewables, pharmaceutical, space and FMCG, with a particular focus on SMEs’ and OEMs’ strategies.

On show at the Innovation Zone will be the world’s first bike made from recycled plastics. Motion plastics specialist igus has designed a robust, durable urban bike made entirely of plastic, from the frame to its bearings and the toothed belt. A special feature of the new bike is that the recycled version will be primarily made of reused single-use plastics.

Manufacturing & Engineering Week is supported by leading organisations, including: the Women’s Engineering Society – an organisation that promotes women’s education in engineering; the Institute of Export and International Trade – the professional body for importers and exporters; Napier - a B2B technology PR and marketing agency; the Institution of Mechanical Engineers; the Manufacturing Technology Centre – set up to bridge the gap between academia and industry; the Advanced Propulsion Centre – facilitates funding for low-carbon emission powertrains; High Value Manufacturing Catapult – helps new concepts become commercial; Innovate UK – a public body that promotes innovation; Made Smarter UK – helps grow manufacturing through digital technologies; and the UK government’s Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.