Marchesini Group has created a virtual showroom on the Achema Pulse website, and will be taking part in the ‘Live Days’ feature with three presentations to update its customers with the latest innovations in pharmaceutical packaging technology.

× Expand Marchesini Group appearing at Achema Pulse

Carlo Brogi, Product Manager at Corima, the Marchesini Group brand specialising in aseptic packaging solutions, will present an Exhibitor Pitch on 15 June (17:45-18:00) to illustrate the company’s work to develop vaccine filling and secondary packaging lines.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Marchesini Group has revised its production plans to achieve the maximum acceleration in the realisation and shipment of solutions able to fill and package vials and syringes with anti-COVID-19 vaccines.

Today, Marchesini’s technologies – advertised through the international ‘Our Battle in a Bottle’ campaign – are used in the plants of the main vaccine producers worldwide, especially the manufacturers of Sputnik V and AstraZeneca.

Alessandro Monopoli and Edoardo Ferretti, Marchesini Group Product Manager and Sales Product Manager, will appear in an Exhibitor Workshop (11:30-12:15) focussed on blister packaging technologies. In the afternoon, (17:00-17:30) Simone Albanese, Marchesini Group Area Manager for the UK and Ireland, will present an Exhibitor Panel on the latest vial packaging solutions.

The speeches by the Marchesini Group experts will also be an opportunity to survey the initiatives organised by the Group during the pandemic to provide its customers with full support. Key amongst them are the XDAYS, the digital events which offered a rich overview of the Group’s main technologies, and the launch of the XCARE package, which has enabled over 100 machines to be tested remotely thanks to FAT via streaming.

The latest project is the EXTRA portal, the new digital platform that will enable clients to watch streamed events and visit the company remotely, for first-hand exploration and discovery of the vast range of Marchesini Group solutions in accordance with their needs.