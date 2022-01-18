MeetingPack announces MP 2022 Awards

MeetingPack, the biennial event organised by AINIA and AIMPLAS, which attracts members from the entire packaging value chain, has announced its MP2022 Awards as a new feature of this year’s edition.

The awards are aimed at national and international companies that manufacture materials and films, sheets, preforms, packaging, packaging equipment, and recycling and packaging systems whose innovations are contributing sustainable solutions to industry development.

This first edition of the awards will have two categories: flexible packaging solutions (films) and rigid packaging solutions (trays and bottles). These innovations can be applicable to any field in the industry, including materials, packaging, equipment and processes.

Nominations may be submitted until 14 February 2022 on the form available on the MeetingPack website.

The nominations will be evaluated by a jury of seven experts from different organisations who are members of the event’s scientific and organisation committee, as well as leading experts in the fields of business, public administration and science.

The awards ceremony will be held at the MP 2022 awards dinner on 20 April. At least one person from each company submitting a nomination must attend MeetingPack 2022.

The industry is faced with the challenge of using packaging that extends food’s shelf life and guarantees its safety while having the least possible impact on the environment.

The requirements this scenario imposes on the industry make up the core content of the fifth edition of MeetingPack, which will take place on 20-21 April 2022 at the Valencia Conference Centre. With the title Barrier Packaging Solutions in the Circular Economy, the event will encourage discussion on the challenges and opportunities that the circular economy poses to the barrier food packaging sector.

Organised jointly by AIMPLAS and AINIA, MeetingPack has been held every two years since 2013 for members from the entire packaging value chain and related sectors to discuss the main barrier packaging developments. The last edition, MeetingPack 2019, Trends in Sustainable Barrier Packaging: Towards the Objective H2030, helped consolidate and internationalise the event, which was further bolstered by the special online edition held on 27 May 2021.