Milliken bringing colorant, additive and sustainability solutions to Fakuma

Milliken & Company is offering numerous ways to improve resin formulations, compounds, end products and sustainability credentials as an exhibitor at Fakuma 2021, where the company will be showcasing its portfolio, and offering access to the vast technical knowledge of its various experts.

Hyperform HPN 909ei, designed for use by thermoformers in PP homopolymers and mini-random copolymers, is typically used to make drink cups and lids, food packaging and thermoformed trays.

Milliken is inviting visitors to its Fakuma booth (B2-2105) to learn more about Millad NX 8000 ECO clarifier for polypropylene (PP); KeyPlast and KeyPlast RESIST colorants for plastics; Hyperform HPN high-performance additives for PP, polypropylene homopolymers and impact copolymers (ICP); and DeltaMax performance modifiers for PP used by converters processing impact copolymers or recycled polypropylene (rPP) resins.

Millad NX 8000 ECO offers faster production rates, contributing to average energy savings of 10 per cent for the production of clarified polypropylene parts. The Association Plastics Recyclers also recognises the ECO grade for its compatibility with plastic packaging recycling.

In addition to improving overall sustainability, it also delivers tunable clarity to meet specific market needs while minimising the risk of defects and migration.

Milliken’s KeyPlast colorants for plastics are versatile products that can be used by liquid and solid masterbatch producers, resin producers and compounders, and are suitable for use with a wide range of polymer and resins systems. FDA-compliant PET, KeyPlast can be used to create distinctive shades in both transparent and opaque applications. Milliken has fine-tuned its KeyPlast RESIST colorants to perform well in extreme temperatures in various engineering polymers, including polyamides, polysulfones and PEEK, amongst other materials.

Several grades in Milliken’s energy-saving Hyperform HPN range of performance additives for PP will also be on display at Fakuma. These additives improve the performance of recycled polypropylene and enable thermoformers and injection moulders to produce stronger, lighter parts. In addition to increasing stiffness significantly when compared to conventionally nucleated resin, they also aid processing productivity and offer balanced, tuneable properties.

UL Environment & Sustainability has confirmed that grades of the Milliken Hyperform HPN range enabled an average of 5-8 per cent energy savings in injection moulded thin-wall container lids or similar PP products.

Milliken’s DeltaMax Performance Modifiers for polypropylene help contribute to a circular economy by enhancing the impact strength and melt-flow properties of rPP resins, blends and PP impact copolymers. DeltaMax can raise melt flow by as much as five times while maintaining impact and stiffness properties. It is also highly effective in modifying post-consumer and post-industrial recycled resins, elevating impact strength and melt flow to the same levels as – or better than – those of virgin resin. This enables compounders and converters to incorporate recycled PP without sacrificing performance or processing.