Monthly K-Talk online discussion commences 20 January

On 19 October, K 2022 will open its doors for eight days. For the 22nd time, the Düsseldorf event will be the performance barometer for the entire industry and its global marketplace for innovations.

K 2022 now offers another highlight to get the world’s plastics industry stakeholders in the mood for the major industry event: the new K-Talk. On 20 January, and then once a month until October, the inaugural K Talk offers discussion rounds with changing international participants, such as industry experts, scientists, representatives of the user industries, from politics, media or NGOs.

K Talk will provide valuable insights, focuses on the application areas of plastics, highlights in technological innovations and discussions centring on the current challenges of the industry such as circular economy, climate protection and digitalisation. Whether concrete best practice examples or long-term strategies for the future, the visions and different perspectives of the panelists are intended to inspire, provide orientation, and encourage international exchange.

The K-Talk will be broadcast live via k-online.com and will each last between 45 and 60 minutes. The international format is in business English. Active exchange is encouraged, so questions can be submitted throughout the talk via the chat function. The last quarter of an hour of K-Talk is then devoted exclusively to answering questions from the audience.

For its premiere on 20 January, K-Talk will pose the question at 15:00 CET: "Climate protection and plastics – do they go together?" Panelists will be Ulrich Reifenhäuser, CSO Reifenhäuser Group, Chairman of the Plastics and Rubber Division of VDMA and Chairman of the K Exhibitor Advisory Board; Don Loepp, Editorial Director of the Global Polymer Group at Crain Communications and Editor of Plastics News (USA); and Dr Feliks Bezati, Global Circular Packaging Director Mars, Incorporated (NL). The K-Talk will be moderated by Guido Marschall.

Participation in the K-Talk is free of charge. To register, click here.The topics and dates of the next session can also be found there. For those who missed a K-Talk, K 2022 offers an on-demand service, i.e. the respective K-Talk can still be accessed after the live event.