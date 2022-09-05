Mould and tool leaders say 2023 will be the most important year for the industry

The biggest European event for the tool, pattern and mould-making industry, Moulding Expo, is returning to the halls of Messe Stuttgart next year from 13-16 June 2023.

× Expand Landesmesse Stuttgart GmbH Moulding Expo 2019

Over the course of four days, the top manufacturers in the industry will showcase the best that European tool, pattern and mould-making and the associated supplier technologies have to offer.

With preparations for the event in progress, Markus Heseding, CEO VDMA Measuring and Testing Technology Association and VDMA Precision Tools Association, said: “With its events and forums, the Moulding Expo 2023 focuses precisely on the topics that are most pressing for the industry. Moreover, we see a huge demand to catch up on technology information, because there has been no significant trade fair for the entire tool, pattern and mould-making industry in Europe for three years. The companies in the tool construction and mould-making industry, as well as their suppliers and equipment providers, expect a great need for investment in new technologies and more efficient plants, also in order to establish a more sustainable production. All the important players – customers, manufacturers, suppliers, industry service providers – will attend.”

Ralf Dürrwächter, CEO German Association of Tool and Mould Makers (VDWF), added: “After almost four years of deprivation, the anticipation is huge. The Moulding Expo is a compulsory date in the calendar of events and the ‘place to be’ for all mould-makers. Face-to-face interaction is essential for all companies in the industry, not least in order to initiate new co-operations and projects. This is precisely what Moulding Expo is the right place for. And for good reason: Here you can experience the industry with its entire environment in one place.”