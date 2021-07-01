Netherlands to ease COVID-19 restrictions for events

The organisers of UTECH Europe, Crain Communications, have welcomed the recent announcement from the Government of the Netherlands outlining that, under step four of its reopening plan, multi-day events taking place after 25 July 2021 will be allowed to operate at 100 per cent visitor capacity and without the need to maintain the 1.5 metre distancing rule.

UTECH Europe, Europe’s largest polyurethanes exhibition and conference, is taking place at the MECC in Maastricht, the Netherlands, on 16-18 November 2021.

Visitors will be required to demonstrate a vaccination/recovery certificate or a negative Covid test.

Debbie Hershfield, UTECH Europe Trade Show Director, said: “We are delighted that the growing momentum of vaccinations and the releasing of restrictions applying to conference and exhibition events like UTECH Europe mean that we can plan on the basis of 100 per cent capacity being allowed and without the need to maintain 1.5 metre social distancing. This great news allows our exhibitors, speakers, delegates and visitors to plan with confidence for a successful event in November.”

Crain Communications is working closely with the MECC venue to ensure all visitors enjoy a Covid-secure event. This will include following the latest guidelines from the Government of The Netherlands and the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) to ensure business exhibitions and conferences can take place safely.