One ticket, eight events: the UK’s leading manufacturing and engineering gathering returns in June 2026

The UK manufacturing sector stands at a critical junction, balancing digital transformation, supply chain resilience and the drive towards net zero. Identifying practical, actionable strategies to meet these challenges remains a key priority for industry professionals. On 2-4 June 2026, a unique collaboration of leading industry events will take place at the NEC Birmingham, bringing together a broad spectrum of technologies, expertise and solutions under one roof.

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Across multiple exhibition halls, visitors will have access to hundreds of exhibitors, expert speakers and live demonstrations. The scale of the event reflects the diversity and interconnected nature of today’s manufacturing landscape, covering areas such as design, plastics, additive manufacturing, medical technology, subcontracting, automation, drives and controls, and smart factory solutions.

Importantly, a single ticket provides access to all events, including:

Interplas (Rapid News Group)

(Rapid News Group) TCT 3Sixty (Rapid News Group)

(Rapid News Group) Med-Tech Expo (Rapid News Group)

(Rapid News Group) Smart Manufacturing Week (Nineteen Group) including:

Smart Factory Expo

Drives & Controls

Maintec

Design & Engineering Expo

Subcon, The Manufacturing Solutions Show (Mark Allen Group)

This format enables visitors to explore multiple sectors in one visit, discover new suppliers, and gain insights across the full manufacturing value chain.

Bringing these events together creates a meeting point for manufacturers, engineers and industry leaders to address real operational challenges. Whether the focus is improving productivity, adopting new technologies or strengthening supply chains, attendees can expect to leave with practical ideas and valuable connections. For those looking to stay informed, build partnerships or explore the latest innovations shaping the future of manufacturing and engineering, this co-located event represents a key date in the 2026 calendar.

For more information please head to the respective event websites to secure your free pass.