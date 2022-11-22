Packamama launches new energy efficient eco-flat wine bottles

Packamama claim its new eco-flat wine bottles help combat energy and climate issues.

Packamama Starts with using low energy material feedstock, uses more than six times less temperature to blow the bottles and has slashed transportation energy through doubling product on pallets and weighing eight times less.

CEO Santiago Navarro and Commercial Director Amelia Dales collected the National Award in a ceremony hosted by Advantage Austria on 17th November in London.

The awards jury said: “Our environment is suffering from all the waste being produced worldwide. In this ground-breaking project from this year’s Energy Globe Award National Winner in the United Kingdom, eco-flat bottles were developed that not only save space thanks to their flat shape but are also made from 100% recycled PET to save weight and energy.”

Santiago Navarro, CEO & Co-Founder, commented: “Packamama’s bottle climate tech is shown to halve wine’s emissions by focusing on energy savings throughout the packaging’s lifecycle. It is an honour to be recognised for this, especially with an award founded in Austria, who have a long-standing commitment to green energy. Austria are global leaders in climate action and supporting technologies, mostly focused on energy which contributes at least two-thirds of global emissions. Nearly 80 percent of Austria’s electricity comes from renewable sources, and they have also challenged the EU’s decision on what can be considered environmentally friendly energy sources. Additionally, Austria is also home to close to 11,000 wine producers exporting more than 90 million bottles annually. Finally, Austria’s green energy focus and Packamama’s green wine packaging focus make us a natural fit. We are, therefore, grateful recipients of this award.”