Plastics Industry Awards back in fine form for 2022

The Plastics Industry Awards will return for 2022, culminating in a glamorous, black tie gala awards ceremony with live entertainment at the five-star Intercontinental London Park Lane. Entries for the awards can be submitted via the website www.plasticsawards.com and will close on 20th May, whilst early bird table bookings are available until 1st June.

“We are very excited to announce the return of the Plastics Industry Awards to the full-scale event which has rightly dominated industry calendars for over 20 years. With our luxurious new venue, and such positive support from across the industry, we anticipate tickets will sell very fast,” said Matt Barber, sales and events director at Crain Communications. “Our thanks go to our Platinum sponsors Engel UK and Distrupol and gold sponsors Hasco, Meusburger, Plastek, PlastikCity and Interplas for their generosity in ensuring we can celebrate the achievements of the industry in such style this year.”

Companies and individuals including product designers, OEM manufacturers, suppliers, plastics processors, consultants, apprentices and trainees from across the plastics sector in the UK and Republic of Ireland are encouraged to enter.

The sustainable use of plastics will be a core consideration for the judging of all 16 awards this year, while specific awards designed to recognise environmental achievements include the best environmental or energy efficiency initiative award, the best recycled plastic product category and the materials innovation award.

Design categories include Best Consumer Product and Best Industrial Product as well as the Young Designer Award which includes a £500 prize courtesy of Plastek. Additional categories recognising industry innovation include best business initiative, best training and development programme and best technology application.

Individual awards include the the Apprentice or Trainee of the Year, sponsored by Meusburger, which carries a prize of £500 donated by the Polymer Machinery Manufacturers and Distributors Association (PMMDA).

One of the most sought-after awards is the Processor of the Year trophy. There are also supplier partnership awards for prime machinery, ancillary machinery and toolmakers.

The awards also enjoy the support of industry associations including The BPF (British Plastics Federation), GTMA (toolmakers’ trade association), PMMDA (Polymer Machinery Manufacturers & Distributors Association), the SPRA (Scottish Plastics & Rubber Association) and Sustainable Plastics publication.

Table bookings for the gala dinner and awards ceremony are now available. Tickets include a champagne reception, four course dinner with wine, awards presentation and after-dinner entertainment featuring a charity casino sponsored by Arburg.

Plastics Industry Awards 2022 Categories:

Apprentice or Trainee Award

Best Business Initiative

Best Consumer Product Design – International

Best Environmental or Energy Efficiency Initiative

Best Industrial Product Design – International

Best Recycled Plastic Product

Best Technology Application

Best Training & Development Programme

Materials Innovation Award

Processor Award

Supplier Partnership – Ancillary Machinery

Supplier Partnership – Prime Machinery

Supplier Partnership – Toolmaker

Young Designer Award

Plastics Industry Ambassador

Unsung Hero Award

The deadline for entries is 20th May and finalists will be revealed in September. The diverse judging panel for the Plastics Industry Awards comprises 26 independent judges representing every part of the UK plastics industry including product design, manufacturing, engineering and recycling. *

For online entry and more information about the Plastics Industry Awards 2022, visit: www.plasticsawards.com