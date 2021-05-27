Plastics Industry Awards call for Ambassador Nominations

In a break from previous tradition, the organisers of the Plastics Industry Awards are calling for nominations for this year’s Plastics Industry Ambassador Award. Previously the distinguished Ambassador Award was made at the discretion of the judging panel, but nominations are now being opened up in order to ensure the award draws on the input of the full diversity of the plastics manufacturing industry in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

“We want everyone to have the opportunity to submit nominations for the Plastics Industry Ambassador Award,” said Matt Barber, Sales and Events Director at Crain Communications. “Our individual awards for Young Designer, Apprentice or Trainee and Unsung Hero are among our most popular and it is right to open up the Ambassador Award to the same nominations process.”

× Expand PIA2021 Ambassador

A special award to recognise the industry’s COVID-19 Business Hero has been introduced to the PIA’s for 2021. This category will honour businesses that have reacted to the global pandemic and pivoted operations to be a force for good within the plastics industry. Likely examples might include making specialist PPE, providing specific machinery or resources to help businesses and people during these difficult times, as well as adapting businesses in the light of the pandemic to retain jobs and win new business through innovation.

Entries for the awards via the website www.plasticsawards.com close on 14th June.

Plastics Industry Awards 2021 Categories:

Ambassador Award

Apprentice or Trainee Award

Young Designer Award

Unsung Hero

COVID-19 Business Hero Award

Best Business Initiative

Best Consumer Product Design – International

Best Environmental or Energy Efficiency Initiative

Best Industrial Product Design – International

Best Recycled Plastic Product

Best Technology Application

Best Training & Development Programme

Materials Innovation Award

Processor Award

Supplier Partnership – Ancillary Machinery

Supplier Partnership – Prime Machinery

Supplier Partnership – Toolmaker

The Plastics Industry Awards 2021 culminate in a glamorous, Christmas-themed black tie gala evening and live entertainment at the new venue of The Waldorf Hilton, London on Thursday 2nd December. The winners will also be broadcast as part of a two-day livestream networking and learning event featuring “Ask The Expert” webinars and Q&A sessions, starting on 1st December.

Platinum Awards Sponsors are Engel UK (Processor of the Year) and KraussMaffei (Covid-19 Business Hero). Gold Awards sponsors are Hasco (Supplier Partnerships – Toolmaker), Meusburger (Apprentice or Trainee and PlastikCity (Supplier Partnership – Ancillary). Arburg are sponsoring the Charity Casino at the Waldorf event.

The awards enjoy the support of multiple industry associations including The BPF (British Plastics Federation), RECOUP(Recycling of Used Plastics – Best Recycled Product), the GTMA, PMMDA (Polymer Machinery Manufacturers & Distributors Association), the SPRA (Scottish Plastics & Rubber Association), Plastics Consultancy Network and Sustainable Plastics publication, all of whom are represented on the judging panel.

Table bookings for the gala dinner and awards ceremony are now available. Tickets include a champagne reception, four course dinner with wine, awards presentation and after-dinner entertainment. Companies and organisations booking a table also receive a listing on the Plastics Industry Awards website for the two-day hybrid event.