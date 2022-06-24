Launched in 2017, the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe have witnessed a dramatic rise in the circular use of plastics through increased recycling and recyclability.

× Expand Crain Communications Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2022 Winners Announced at PRSE

The seven winners from the 2022 edition are: Grupo Antolin in the Automotive, Electrical or Electronic category for a modular headliner for vehicle interiors and downstream recycling solutions; Montello and WET/Ecopixel in the Building & Construction category for its SOLAR HEAT panels made from recycled plastic; Brabantia in the Household and Leisure category for its StepUp Pedal Bin; A collaborative effort between Freiberger Lebensmittel GmbH, alesco Folien GmbH & Co.KG, Ecoplast Kunststoffrecycling GmbH and Borealis AG in the Plastic Packaging Product category for a recyclable collation shrink film with outstanding PCR content; Procter & Gamble in the Product Technology Innovation category for its recyclable mono PE pouch; Pellenc ST in the Recycling Machinery Innovation category for its Mistral+CONNECT sorting machine; and the new Plastics Recycling Ambassador, taking over form Avery Dennison’s Flor Peña Herron, is Mik Van Gaever of Fost Plus.

Mik Van Gaever’s track record at Fost Plus, combined with his passion for ‘closing the materials loop’ and tireless efforts to establish a circular economy for household packaging, were decisive factors in naming him as the deserved winner of this honour.

Plastics Recyclers Europe President Ton Emans said: “As the use of recycled plastic continues to grow, we’ve seen both the number and quality of the submissions to the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe steadily rise. It has not made the task of judging easy, but this year’s winners represent yet another high point in our path towards the truly circular use of plastics throughout the entire value chain.”

The winners each receive a trophy, with a 3D printed base made from 100 per cent recycled ABS plastic car dashboards and the multi-colour top which is laser cut from compressed HDPE beach clean-up bottle caps.

Joining Peña Herron on the judging panel for the Plastics Recycling Awards 2022 were other previous winners of the Ambassador Award Professor Kim Ragaert, Maastricht University; Gian de Belder, Procter & Gamble; and Searious Business CEO Willemijn Peeters.

The Plastics Recycling Awards Europe are organised jointly by Plastics Recyclers Europe and Crain Communications. The Plastics Recycling Show Europe is a free-to-attend exhibition and a conference designed specifically for plastics recycling professionals showcasing innovative technology.

The event will return to the RAI exhibition centre in Amsterdam in 2023.