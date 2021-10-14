The Plastics Recycling Show Europe (PRSE) conference programme has been published ahead of the event’s return to the RAI Amsterdam on 4-5 November 2021.

PRSE Plastics Recycling Show Europe announces conference programme

Virginijus Sinkevičius, Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries at the European Commission will deliver the opening keynote updating delegates on the latest political and legislative developments in plastics recycling in Europe. Additional speakers in the opening session entitled are PRE President Ton Emans and Peter Goult, Associate at SYSTEMIQ.

Prominent speakers from major brands at the plastics recycling conference include Thor Tummers, External Affairs manager at Unilever, Eelco Smit, Sustainability Leader at Philips Domestic Appliances, Gian De Belder, Technical Director - R&D Packaging Sustainability at Procter & Gamble, and Anne Guillou, Sustainable Packaging & Product Development Manager, L’Oréal, among others.

Materials focus sessions on the first day will explore the challenges, issues and opportunities within the sector for mechanical recycling, covering PET, PVC, Technical Plastics and Polystyrene (PS) recycling.

The second day’s opening session will be chaired by Paolo Glerean, PRE Board Member and Chairman of RecyClass. The following polyolefin material focus sessions will examine the current status of polyolefin waste streams including LDPE and HDPE. The conference concludes with a final session looking at polypropylene (PP) recycling.

PRSE event sponsors are presenting papers on a wide range of innovations in plastics recycling technology and the wider circular economy, including contribution from EREMA Group GmbH and BASF.

The winners of all seven award categories at the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2021 will be announced on 5 November. All 55 finalists will be showcased in the exhibition, as will the winners of the 2020 awards, which were presented virtually.

EREMA Engineering Recycling Maschinen GmbH, Fimic SRL and Tomra Sorting Recycling are platinum sponsors of the 2021 Awards.

More than 175 companies will be exhibiting at the largest PRSE show to date, including BASF, Berry Bpi Group, EREMA, FIMIC, Hellweg Maschinenbau, Kraton Polymers, Krauss Maffei, LyondellBasell, NextChem, Pellenc ST, Polyloop, Starlinger, Suez, Tomra Sorting and Veolia.

The hybrid event will allow people unable to visit the event in person to view elements of the two-day conference programme via livestream including the welcome address, keynote speeches and sponsored as well as the announcement of winners of the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe. Online-only visitors will also be able to interact directly with exhibitors.