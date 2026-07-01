Plastribution announces return of Festival of Polymer Innovation for 2027

Plastribution has confirmed that its flagship Festival of Polymer Innovation (FoPI) event will return for a third edition on 9 September 2027 at the Heart of England Conference & Events Centre, Warwickshire.

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Bringing together professionals from across the plastics and polymer supply chain, FoPI has become renowned for combining high-quality industry insight with a relaxed festival atmosphere, creating an event that is as enjoyable as it is informative.

Attendees can once again look forward to a packed programme of expert speakers, technical presentations and panel discussions, alongside exceptional hospitality, entertainment and networking opportunities designed to encourage meaningful conversations and new business connections.

Building on the success of previous events, FoPI 2027 will showcase the latest developments in materials, processing technologies, sustainability and manufacturing innovation, while offering visitors the opportunity to connect with suppliers, customers, industry bodies and peers from across the sector.

Katherine White, managing director of Plastribution, said: "We're delighted to confirm that the Festival of Polymer Innovation will return in 2027. What makes FoPI unique is that it combines valuable technical and commercial insights with a genuinely enjoyable day out for the industry.

"Alongside an inspiring programme of speakers and innovation showcases, delegates can expect fantastic food, entertainment and plenty of opportunities to network with colleagues, customers, suppliers and industry experts in a relaxed environment.

"The feedback we've received from previous events has been outstanding and we're already working with our partners to make FoPI 2027 our most engaging and memorable festival yet."

While full details of the speaker line-up and agenda will be announced closer to the event, Plastribution is encouraging industry professionals to save the date now to ensure they don't miss out.

Further announcements regarding speakers, exhibitors, sponsors and registration will follow in the coming months.