The organisers of the 20th Plastic Pipe Conference & Exhibition (PPXX) in Amsterdam declare the event a success and have announced that PPXXI will be hosted in Lake Buena Vista, Orlando Florida, US, on 26-28 September 2023.

× Expand VIAVAL TOURS / Shutterstock.com PPXX declared a success – PPXXI to be held in Florida EPCOT Center, Orlando, Florida

Commenting on last week’s Conference in The Netherlands, PPXX Chairman Zoran Davidovski said: “Covid constraints of limiting delegate numbers to a total of 120 attendees were challenging. However, such limitations did not detract from reviewing latest developments in the industry or from networking between delegates.”

Davidovski added that 49 technical and commercial papers were delivered in Amsterdam to delegates from 19 countries. “All presentations provided at PPXX were recorded,” he continued. “These presentations will be combined with additional recorded presentations from the original technical programme in PPXX Online. This complete video program will comprise almost 100 papers and will be available within the next few months.”

The PPXX Chairman offered his gratitude for the support of event sponsors and exhibitors: “We recognise those industry partners and their connections that make our connections so endlessly reliable.

In looking forward, the site for PPXXI has been announced. Following with tradition, the venue for the Plastic Pipe Conference alternates between either side of the Atlantic every two years. For PPXXI, The Swan in Lake Buena Vista was chosen through consultation with the PPCA Board members. This property is located about 30 minutes southwest of the city of Orlando and on one of the Disney World properties.

PPXXI OC Chair Sarah Patterson said: “PPXXI Lake Buena Vista will access the imagination and creativity driven by Disney World since 1971 and even earlier from Tomorrowland which seeded the concept for the ‘Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow’ (EPCOT). The location is perfect to continue inspiring unbounded thoughts for sustainable plastic pipe systems.”