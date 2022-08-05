Precision, automation, innovation: what to expect from Agr International at K 2022

Agr International has embraced the theme of K 2022 and will therefore display several new product developments alongside an array of quality management and process control equipment for plastic containers.

Its Process Pilot+ control system reflects the latest advancements in automated blow moulder control for PET bottles and will be the focal point of Agr’s display. Built upon Agr’s Process Pilot automated blow moulder management system, the Process Pilot+ incorporates a patented technology that has significantly improved its blow moulder efficiency and profitability by enabling operators to optimise the blow moulder based on performance, energy efficiency or operating costs.

The Process Pilot+ system works in conjunction with the blow moulder to continuously measure material distribution on every bottle, and proactively manage the blow moulder to maintain optimal material distribution.

Robotic automation combined with precision measurement for plastic containers will be another focal point on Agr’s booth (Hall 11, both C40). An automated measurement cell that mates Agr’s Gawis 4D measurement system with a robotic handling system for hands-free bottle or preform measurement will be featured alongside the Gawis 4D, Agr’s all-in-one laboratory measurement system designed to streamline measurement by performing a multitude of critical dimensional and thickness measurements in one operation – up to 128 bottles or preforms can be measured hands-free with what the US-based company calls ‘unmatched accuracy, repeatability and operational throughput’.

Thirdly, Agr’s latest and most powerful in-the-blow moulder vision system, Pilot Vision+ is designed for the quality management of bottles with high percentages of rPET and offers a modular approach to defect detection that works within the blow moulder. The open architecture of this system enables simultaneous management of up to six cameras in multiple locations. Pilot Vision+ can be combined with Process Pilot+ for a total bottle management solution.