Promix Solutions will be presenting solutions for mixing, foaming and cooling of polymer melts, saving raw material costs, reducing the carbon footprint and increasing production capacity at K 2022.

Promix brings a focus on innovation to K 2022

For manufacturers of light foams such as XPS, XPP, XPE, XPET, Promix will show how P1 cooling mix technology can be used to achieve better mechanical properties and lower foam densities. Promix will also showcase its solutions for efficient cooling or tempering of viscous media and for inline viscosity measurement.

Promix Microcell Technology creates a microcellular foam structure in the polymer by adding N2 and CO2. This reduces the product weight by 20-50%, which leads to savings in raw materials. The saved plastic also results in fewer CO2 emissions, contributing to more sustainable production.

For the mechanical properties of physically foamed components, a foam structure that is as fine-cell as possible can be a decisive advantage. In film and sheet applications for the packaging industry, a homogeneous, extremely fine-cell foam structure is essential since the gas bubbles introduced are deformed again in the subsequent thermoforming process. If the cells are too large, the mechanical strength of the component is weakened and, in the worst case, defects occur.

Promix has conducted intensive research into the further development of physical foam extrusion and carried out various tests in its in-house technical centre. With the new Promix Microcell Technology, an important milestone was reached with regard to cell size. It was possible to halve the previous cell size of 100 micron on average. The extremely fine-cell structure leads to very good mechanical values, which are comparable to those of non-foamed trays of the same thickness. Top Load tests have confirmed that with Promix Microcell Technology, weight savings of around 20 per cent can be achieved without affecting mechanical properties.

In addition to its use in packaging films, Promix Microcell Technology is also suitable for sheets, foam core and corrugated pipes, profiles, cable sheathing, blow molding and blown films.

Promix will exhibit relevant key components at K and will provide information on possibilities within specific fields of application.