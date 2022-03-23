Mattia Pellegrini, Head of Unit, Directorate-General for Environment at the European Commission, is to be a keynote speaker at the Plastics Recycling Show Europe’s conference, taking place at RAI Amsterdam, the Netherlands on 22-23 June 2022.

× Expand PRSE PRSE announces Mattia Pellegrini as keynote speaker Ton Emans, President, Plastics Recyclers Europe

Pellegrini will join fellow Directorate-General for Environment officer Maja Desgrées Du Loû smong the confirmed policy makers.

The opening session, entitled Plastic Recycling – Piece of the Puzzle, aims to set out the bigger picture in the state of European affairs in plastics recycling and how, combined with other measures, plastic recycling is addressing the issue of plastic waste. Pellegrini will be joined for this session by Ton Emans, President, Plastics Recyclers Europe and Peter Goult, Circular Economy and Climate Change Mitigation Specialist at SYSTEMIQ.

Materials focus sessions on the remainder of day one will cover PET, PVC and Technical Plastics and Chemical Recycling. Ceren Yargici, Senior Specialist – R&D at Arçelik is among speakers in the Technical Plastics Recycling session.

Day two of the conference will start with a session entitled Plastic Future is Circular, where speakers include Maja Desgrées Du Loû, Policy Officer, Directorate-General for Environment, European Commission and Paolo Glerean, Chariman of RecyClass.

Interplas insights will also be in attendance at the Amsterdam event.

Completing the second day will be sessions covering polyolefin waste streams including LDPE, HDPE and polypropylene (PP) recycling.

The Plastics Recycling Show Europe brings together key players from the plastics and recycling sectors to showcase innovative technology, share best practice, network and do business. A broad cross-section of the industry is represented at the event including plastics recycling machinery and equipment suppliers, plastic material suppliers and compounders, pre-processors, plastics recyclers, waste management specialists and industry associations.