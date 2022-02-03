PRSE visitor registration now open

The fifth Plastics Recycling Show Europe (PRSE) exhibition and conference held earlier this month in Amsterdam attracted a record number of visitors and exhibitors from across Europe.

PRSE returns to Hall 12 at the RAI Amsterdam on 22-23 June 2022. Online visitor registration is now open.

Plastics Recyclers Europe President Ton Emans said: “Now in its sixth edition, PRSE is a must-visit event to discover all the latest technical and commercial developments and stay up to date with the legislative landscape of our industry.”

PRSE brings together key players from the plastics and recycling sectors to showcase innovative technology, share best practice, network and do business. A broad cross-section of the industry is represented at the event including recycling machinery and equipment suppliers, material suppliers and compounders, pre-processors, recyclers, waste management specialists and industry associations.

Over 150 companies and organisations from across Europe have already signed up to exhibit at what is set to be by far the largest PRSE show to date including: Aimplas, Berry Global, Bollegraf, EREMA, Evonik, FIMIC, Krauss Maffei Extrusion, Lindner Recyclingtech, Kraton Polymers, Krones, Milliken, Pellenc ST, Starlinger, Tomra Sorting, Veolia and Zen Robotics.

Conference sessions will cover the latest political and legislative developments in plastics recycling in Europe. Materials focus sessions will explore the challenges, issues and opportunities within the sector for mechanical recycling, covering PET, PVC and Technical Plastics, waste streams, and PP and PS recycling.

The winners of all seven award categories at the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2022 will be announced at the event on 23 June and all finalists will be showcased in the exhibition. Entries to the awards close on 7 March. For details of how to enter visit: https://prseventeurope.com/prse2022/en/page/awards-2022

The hybrid event will enable those unable to visit in person to view elements of the two-day conference programme via livestream, including the announcement of winners of the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe. Online-only visitors will also be able to interact directly with exhibitors.