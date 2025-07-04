PTIC Open House: A review

Needless to say – the plastics industry is having a hard time finding the right people. Whether it’s shopfloor engineers, salespeople or anything in between, the current talent pool makes it challenging for employers to recruit.

× Expand PTIC

As the industry quickly evolves and new technology becomes available, the skills required change as rapidly. This is where investment in training and apprenticeships become crucial to future-proof the sector and ensure we find the right personnel as well as upskill the existing one. Which essentially explains the core mission of the Polymers Training & Innovation Centre, part of Wolverhampton College.

The Interplas team had the pleasure of visiting the PTIC facility in its second Open House Day in Telford. The site brims with state-of-the-art injection moulding, blow moulding and thermoforming machinery from global manufacturers, including ENGEL, Sumitomo (SHI) Demag, Negri Bossi and KraussMaffei. It also boasts lifting and ancillary equipment as well as PICAT II process simulation software.

As Andy Baker, PTIC Centre Manager, explained in his opening speech, all the machines were installed free of charge to allow for people of all business levels to be trained on. Andy pointed out that there’s no right or wrong age to participate in these courses; their youngest attendee was 17 years old and the oldest was 63, meaning everyone’s welcome and should be incentivised to join in!

PTIC courses represent an invaluable opportunity for attendees to network with colleagues in other industry areas, from commercial to operations. The centre offers specialist training and consultancy in injection moulding, blow moulding and extrusion, as well as operational support and IOSH, NEBOSH and NVQ health, safety and environmental qualifications. It also provides polymer processing apprenticeships in lean and science manufacturing. So, the choice is all yours!

Day two of the PTIC Open House included presentations from Stephen Hunt, BPF Membership Services Director, Steve Harratt, PTIC Account Manager, Andy Gill, Technical Director at Floreon Technology and Duncan Webster, Applications Engineer at Kistler. It also provided us with a delicious lunch and some of the best-looking doughnuts I’ve ever seen (regretting not taking the whole tray home…).

It was an inspiring day, packed with great presentations and some food for thought for the way back. While it shed light on the current skilled labour situation, it especially highlighted the breadth of possibilities one may not know are available. What PTIC does is open an important door into the industry, picturing a variety of opportunities that are within reach but are not often publicised enough.

Thanks for this insightful day and showing the next generation (and the existing one all the same) the industry’s huge - sometimes untapped - potential.