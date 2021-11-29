Global challenges such as renewable energies, resource-saving processes and climate neutrality require creative minds, innovative technologies and high-performance materials. From 19-26 October 2022, the international plastics and rubber industry will meet at K 2022 in Düsseldorf to present their contributions to a solution.

× Expand Messe Düsseldorf, Constanze Tillmann Scientific Council of K 2022 convenes first meeting At K 2019, the plastics and rubber industries presented their entire performance spectrum and the diversity of innovative applications.

As the world’s most relevant trade fair for the sector and industrial applications, K in Düsseldorf brings together the trends and topics of the future, thereby giving the industry fresh guidance. It is the innovation and business platform for raw material producers, manufacturers of plastics and rubber machinery and processing companies, as well as an information and networking platform for all interested parties.

Furthermore, the event offers the plastics and rubber industries ideal prerequisites for discussing and tackling current challenges on a global level, with a focus on solutions. This is also evidenced by the three leading themes of K 2022: climate protection, circular economy and digitalisation. These leading themes that will sustainably determine developments in the plastic and rubber industries over the coming years will be addressed by exhibitors’ displays and serve as the recurring themes for the official Special Show “Plastics Shape the Future”, the Circular Economy Forum and the Science Campus.

Quality support for fine tuning these guiding themes will come care of a high-calibre expert body, the Scientific Council of K 2022. The Council has met twice this year, in July and November, with a view to highlighting the most important aspects of the individual guiding themes, phrasing current and forward-looking questions and charting the course for their implementation at the trade fair.

The scientists have drawn up a comprehensive list of the aspects to be considered, including: recycling of components, standardisation of recyclates, micro-particles in the environment, bio-degradable plastics, CO2 as a polymer component, Industry 4.0, digital markers, digitalisation as an enabler for the circular economy, lightweight construction and e-mobility.

In addition to honing the guiding themes, the Scientific Council of K2022 also explicitly supports measures to promote young talent in the plastics and rubber industries.