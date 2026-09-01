TaipeiPLAS 2026 unveils diverse events highlighting industry trends, innovation and sustainability

TaipeiPLAS 2026 will take place September 15 ~ 19 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1. Under the slogan “Form to Future,” the show centers on Smart Manufacturing, Innovative Materials, and Sustainability & Circular Economy, through diverse programs including the TaipeiPLAS Forum, TaipeiPLAS Award, Plastic Market Insights, and a special sustainability pavilion.

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The “Plastic Market Insights” will provide first-hand insights into the plastics and rubber markets of Central and Eastern Europe, North Africa, and Southeast Asia, covering regional industry developments, market trends, and emerging business opportunities.

The featured TaipeiPLAS Forum session, “Circular Materials: Technological Breakthroughs & Value Transformation” will be addressing geopolitical uncertainties, raw material price volatility, and supply chain challenges. The session will explore mechanical and chemical recycling, energy-efficient smart equipment, and functional additives, examining how circular materials can reduce resource dependence and strengthen supply chain resilience. BASF, ARBURG, Nittobo, and Milliken will share their latest technologies and industry insights.

TaipeiPLAS Award Showcases Taiwan’s Plastics and Rubber Industry Innovation

The TaipeiPLAS Award 2026 recognises innovation in Taiwan’s plastics and rubber industry. The award encourages manufacturers to apply innovative design and advanced manufacturing technologies, create greater product value, and showcase outstanding products and machinery to international buyers. This year, 21 entries from 17 companies have been shortlisted for the final selection, which will take place on September 16, followed by the award ceremony that evening.

From Showcase to Action: Bringing Circular Sustainability to the Show Floor

Reflecting global trends toward plastics reduction, waste reduction, and resource circulation, the Care About Tomorrow Pavilion presents circular sustainability through four themes—“See,” “Transform,” “Coexist,” and “Choose.” Reusable wooden pallets will be used for displays, while “Gugu Coins,” made from marine waste collected in Xiaoliuqiu, will serve as voting tokens and return to the island for continued use after the show.

In support of Taiwan’s efforts to reduce single-use beverage cups and promote reuse, TaipeiPLAS 2026 is also partnering with Living Fountain and uCup to provide a reusable cup rental service throughout the exhibition, encouraging exhibitors and visitors to reduce disposable waste.

From materials and equipment to end-use applications, TaipeiPLAS 2026 connects the industry value chain and global markets through diverse programs, showcasing the innovation and resilience of Taiwan’s plastics and rubber industry.

Visitor registration is now available on the official website at www.taipeiplas.com.tw. For the latest information, stay tuned to the official website, social media, and subscribe to the newsletter.