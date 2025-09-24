The Festival of Polymer Innovation 2025 hits its stride

The Festival of Polymer Innovation (FoPI) 2025, held on 11 September at the Heart of England Conference & Events Centre, confirmed its status as the most distinctive new event in the UK plastics industry calendar.

Returning for its second year, the festival drew over 500 delegates from across the polymer supply chain for a day that mixed hard-hitting debate with live entertainment, networking and celebration.

A new kind of gathering

When Plastribution launched FoPI in 2024, it set out to reimagine what an industry event could look like. Rather than a traditional conference, FoPI drew inspiration from music festivals, blending learning with leisure and technical depth with social vibrancy.

The 2025 edition stayed true to that ethos while expanding in ambition and scope. Attendance grew significantly, as did the number of exhibitors, with a lively tabletop showcase offering ample opportunities for face-to-face discussions. Delegates arrived to the sight of outdoor marquees, live performers and street-food stalls, all set against the backdrop of a professional conference theatre, sponsored by ENGEL, where expert speakers delivered punchy, solutions-focused presentations.

“FoPI was designed to inspire as well as inform,” explained Katherine White, Managing Director of Plastribution. “This year, the atmosphere was buzzing and people weren’t just absorbing knowledge, they were sharing it, challenging each other and enjoying the sense of community. That’s exactly what we wanted to achieve.”

Tackling the industry’s challenges

At the heart of the festival was a serious conversation about the future of polymers. Topics such as decarbonisation, sustainable design, digitalisation and the circular economy ran throughout the programme.

Highlights included presentations on biomaterials by Solinatra, insights into sustainable cooling solutions from Frigel and future-facing applications of Plexiglass by Röhm. Panel sessions brought together industry leaders to debate how the UK can remain competitive amid shifting regulation, consumer pressure and global market forces.

Far from being defensive, the tone was confident and solutions-focused. Delegates left with both strategic insights and practical ideas, whether in the form of new technologies, fresh business models, or simply new partnerships forged during the day.

Festival flair

What sets FoPI apart, however, is the festival atmosphere that runs alongside the technical content. Between sessions, stilt walkers and roving saxophonists entertained the crowd, while coffee carts and street-food stalls kept energy levels high. Sponsors helped elevate the experience even further, from the music stage and networking marquees to the themed food and drink that fuelled lively conversation.

As dusk fell, fire dancers lit up the outdoor stage, setting the scene for live bands that, praised by delegates for their quality and energy, brought the industry together in celebration. Surprise musical cameos from within the industry itself gave the evening an extra spark, ensuring the entertainment became as much a talking point as the presentations.

One attendee commented: “I’ve been to countless conferences, but none where I’ve ended up talking about recycling legislation one minute and then dancing to a live band the next. It was refreshing, memorable and genuinely enjoyable.”

The carefully curated mix of content and entertainment ensured that conversations continued beyond the stage sessions. Many delegates described the informal networking as the most valuable part of the day, with business cards exchanged over wood-fired pizza while sharing in the enjoyment of the live performances.

Building momentum

Reflecting on the event, Mike Boswell, Chairman of Plastribution, emphasised the importance of FoPI as a platform for the wider industry: “When we launched FoPI in 2024, we wanted to test a new way of bringing the industry together. To see it grow so quickly in scale and stature has been hugely rewarding. But what makes it work is that it belongs to the industry - it’s a place where key stakeholders have a voice in shaping our collective future.”

With two successful editions now behind it, FoPI has rapidly established itself as more than an experiment. It is evolving into a flagship event that celebrates the UK polymer sector’s creativity and resilience, while providing a platform to discuss the most pressing issues of the day.

As one delegate neatly summed up: “FoPI is proof that learning and celebration aren’t opposites. It’s where the industry comes alive.”