UK-based testing and inspection specialist named as silver sponsor of PPXXI

The organisers of PPXXI can confirm that Element Materials Technology is now a silver sponsor of the conference and exhibition, which will be hosted in the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Hotel, Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on 25-27 September.

Element is a global provider of testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) on a wide range of products, materials, processes and services for a diverse set of end markets. Headquartered in London, Element’s worldwide network includes over 200 laboratories with capabilities spanning hydrostatic test stations; chlorine resistance testing rigs; high flow circulation loop testing and crack propagation.

Sarah Patterson, PPXXI Organising Committee Chair, said: “We are proud and pleased to welcome Element as a silver sponsor of PPXXI. Their expertise and experience, spanning multiple materials, continue to prove essential in the technical world of plastic pipe systems. Our industry is one of ceaseless innovation in which product performance and durability are closely measured and qualified. By providing independent test data for product classification and evaluation throughout the world, Element is enhancing the reputational benefits of plastic pipe systems.”

Shagan Dhillon, Business Development Manager at Element, added: “Element can trace its industrial origins for plastic pipes testing back to 1927. More recently, Element became a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative. Furthermore, the company has made important strides in its environment, social and governance (ESG) efforts, which have led to its recognition as the highest rated firm in the TIC industry by Sustainalytics.”

PPXXI has also announced that reservations for space in the exhibition are now open and that exhibitors can directly select their booth from the exhibition map posted to the PPXXI web page.

Conference sponsors now also include battenfeld-cincinnati; The European Plastic Pipe and Fittings Association; PVC4Pipes; and Tecnomatic, amongst others.

Held every two years and alternated between the US and Europe, the Conference and Exhibition are hosted by PPCA members PE 100+ Association, the Plastics Pipe Institute, Inc. (PPI) and The European Plastic Pipe and Fittings Association (TEPPFA).