Winners of the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2021 announced at PRSE

Winners of the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2021 were announced today at the Plastics Recycling Show Europe in Amsterdam. This year’s award winners have together made progress in effective design for recycling.

The Automotive, Electrical or Electronic Product award winner, the Speed Home WLAN by Deutsche Telekom AG, is made with almost 100 per cent recycled content that comes from the WEEE (Waste Electrical & Environmental Equipment) stream. The judges praised this appliance for being an excellent example of the circular use of plastics into the same class of everyday objects, while maintaining the visual appeal of the exterior design.

Plastix’s Circular Green Rope, the Building & Construction Product winner, shows that it is possible to successfully recycle fishing gear. This innovative and holistic cross-industry solution was deemed a key enabler of the transition to the Circular New Plastics Economy.

The HÅG Capisco Puls from Flokk made from recycled snow plough markers is this year’s Household and Leisure Product award winner. The jury praised Flokk for its relentless commitment towards sustainable and durable furniture.

Recyclability of packaging is the first step to ensure it will be recycled back into a high quality, closed-loop application. The Evian labelless bottle designed to be circular by SAEME for Danone Eaux France is truly innovative packaging and winner of the Plastic Packaging Product category.

The Product Technology Innovation award goes to Reckitt for its mono-material PP Trigger Sprayer, a significant advance in design to improve the recyclability of this popular product.

The Plastics Recycling Ambassador 2021 is Flor Peña Herron, Sustainability & Circular Economy Manager EMENA at Avery Dennison Label and Packaging Materials.

Two entries in the Recycling Machinery Innovation category scored equal highest points from the jury, clearly ahead of all other finalists, and the judges therefore decided to make the award to both jointly.

Launched to the market in October of this year, Britas’s ABMF-PET-C (Automatic Belt Melt Filter) provides fully automated filtration of contaminants from plastic waste. For the first time it allows the continuous processing of post-consumer waste without stopping production, making it ideal for continuous processing and consistent pellet quality.

INTAREMA TVEplus RegrindPro + ReFresher by EREMA applies the company’s existing and very successful ReFresher technology for recycling food contact HDPE containers. The judges recognised this innovation as a step change in eliminating unwanted odour from waste plastics, allowing recyclate to replace virgin palstics in high end applications.

Ton Emans, President of Plastics Recyclers Europe, said: “Now in their fourth year, the awards as a whole show how well all plastic value chain actors are collaborating to improve recycling: everyone from major brands and material producers through to converters, label producers and manufacturers of shredding and extrusion machinery.”

The expert judging panel for the Plastics Recycling Awards 2021 included three previous winners of the Ambassador Award: Professor Kim Ragaert of Maastricht University (2020), Gian de Belder, Technical Director, R&D Packaging Sustainability at Procter & Gamble (2019) and Willemijn Peeters, CEO of Searious Business (2018).