Plastics industry turns attention to K 2022

The deadline for registrations for K 2022 has been reached, and interest from the plastics and rubber industry has not waned over the past turbulent year.

Erhard Wienkamp, Managing Director at Messe Düsseldorf, said: “K 2022 will again occupy the entire fairgrounds. When talking to exhibitors we feel that there is an enormous demand for personal exchange on a global level.”

K in Düsseldorf provides the global plastics and rubber industries with their most important information and business platform. Exhibitors and visitors from all over the world get together and use the opportunities the trade fair offers to demonstrate industry excellence, discuss current trends, and chart the course for the future.

K 2022 comes at the right time to offer the plastics and rubber industry orientation again after the changes induced by the pandemic.

The leading themes of K 2022

K 2022, which return to Düsseldorf on 19-26 October, serves as the arena for forward-looking product innovations every three years, and underlines its exceptional positioning by addressing the challenges of the industry. The three major themes of K 2022 are therefore:

Circular economy;

Digitalisation; and

Climate protection.

These leading themes will be echoed by both the exhibitors’ presentations and in the focus of the official special show ‘Plastics Shape the Future’, the Science Campus, and VDMA’s Circular Economy Forum.

The winning formula at K in Düsseldorf also means always being oriented towards market needs and developing its concept further. Hence why the event will be extended to include additional digital content.

Weinkamp concluded: “This consolidates the pole position of K in Düsseldorf as a central communication and information platform of its industry – for the duration of the physical trade fair and beyond.”