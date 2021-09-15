Ru-bix to launch new sustainable and hybrid tooling board ranges at Advanced Engineering

Ru-bix, a specialist manufacturer of polyurethane tooling boards, will be launching a new range of sustainable, bio-based and hybrid tooling boards at the Advanced Engineering Show.

The advanced thermoset polymer specialists will be launching new tooling board product ranges to complement their existing high-performance solutions. They include a sustainable solution using a mix of bio-material and recycled board swarf; and a hybrid board with a high glass transition temperature and low CTE for pre-preg and high-temperature applications, which is ultimately a modern alternative to conventional epoxy.

Ash Colvin, Ru-bix’s managing director said:

“Sustainability is a priority not just for us, but our customers also, so we all need to contribute to reducing CO2 emissions wherever possible. It was important that we keep our high-performance properties for both ranges, but deliver on our customers’ expectations - the manufacture of a board that could handle higher temperature applications and be more sustainable. We are very proud to have achieved just that.”

To find out more about Ru-bix’s sustainable tooling board solutions, and to see samples, visit stand M80 at Advanced Engineering on the 3rd and 4th of November at the NEC in Birmingham.

