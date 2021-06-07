RWM 2021: JOIN THE RESOURCE REVOLUTION

What to expect?

Expert speakers, development & training. RWM will cover relevant topics such as the handling and recycling of materials, innovations and new technologies, and their role in the circular economy including seminars, live demos, and case studies.

Cutting-edge exhibitors, innovation & new tech. Explore cutting-edge exhibitors, from industry giants to progressive start-ups. Find an extensive range of innovative products or services across the materials handling, management, and circular economy sectors.

New connections. Networking opportunities with professionals and key decision makers such as CEOs, Directors, Local Authorities and innovators.

Demonstrations and displays. The new RWM Arena provides spectacular outdoor displays, working demonstrations and provides the launch pad for new large-scale machinery technologies and innovations.

RWM is free to attend, and you can register for your ticket here. The organisers look forward to welcoming you back to the UK's largest recycling, resource & waste management event.