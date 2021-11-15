Upcoming Event Looks into Ongoing Role of Plastics in Automotive Industry

× Expand Shutterstock Group of Automobile Design Engineers Working in Virtual Reality 3D Model Prototype of Electric Car Chassis. Automotive Innovation Facility: 3D Concept Vehicle Generated with 3D CAD Software.

On 17 November 2021 the British Plastics Federation (BPF) is hosting its annual seminar looking at plastics in automotive applications.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) Senior Supply Chain Manager Luke Hampton will begin Plastics in Automotive 2021 by providing an overview of the current situation in the automotive sector, exploring current trends and developments.

He will be followed by Ian Ray, head of the BPF’s Automotive Forum and subject matter expert for plastics, injection moulding and process for cockpit CoC cockpit systems at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). Ray will explain JLR’s plans for the future and how this relates to the plastics industry.

Andrew Mills, principal research fellow in composites manufacturing at Cranfield University’s Enhanced Structures and Composites Centre will explore the impact of legislative changes and policies from major players in the automotive sector and how this may impact lightweighting technology.

Birmingham University’s Professor of Business Economics David Bailey will provide insights into the future of automotive trade in the EU. Dan Jarvis, technical business development manager at Plastribution, will then discuss the car interior of the future and what plastics manufacturers should consider planning for.

TH Plastics Managing Director Lee Thomas will explain the merits of an innovative new drying system and how this improves injection moulding efficiency before Paul Mayhew, general manager at MBA Polymers, looks at the current state of the market for recycled content in the automotive industry and what the future may hold.

Plastics in Automotive 2021: New Developments and New Technology will run from 10.00 to 15.25 on 17 November in Edgbaston.

The event costs £149 + VAT for BPF members and £249 + VAT for non-members.

Full details of this online seminar can be found at bpf.co.uk