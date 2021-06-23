At the VinylPlus Sustainability Forum (VSF) 2021 #TOWARDS2030, VinylPlus officially launched VinylPlus 2030, the next 10-year Commitment of the European PVC industry to sustainable development.

× Expand VinylPlus VinylPlus reveals next 10-Year commitment to sustainable development

Through VinylPlus, the entire PVC value chain worked together with its stakeholders to build bottom-up the next Commitment, that will expand on 20 years of experience as a frontrunner in the circular economy.

Along with the launch of the next commitment, VSF2021 celebrated the completion of the second 10-year Voluntary Commitment of the Europe PVC industry and its main achievements of the last two decades in PVC recycling, product stewardship, research and innovation and improvement in the environmental footprint of PVC.

VinylPlus Managing Director Brigitte Dero said, “As a united European PVC industry, we accomplished a lot. While we have much to be proud of, we know that these achievements are only milestones on the road to a sustainable future. Therefore, in order to build an even more ambitious programme, we worked alongside Accenture in 2020 for a three-month long open process of external consultation to gather input on key sustainability drivers, challenges and opportunities for the PVC industry to respond to in the next decade.”

European Parliament Member Ondrej Knotek, who spoke about the importance of strengthening the recovery and resilience of the industry at the event, said: “The European PVC industry, through VinylPlus, has a role to play in the large-scale renovation efforts which were identified by the European Commission as a key area for investment thanks to its ability to improve the environmental footprint of buildings across the EU and create jobs.”

The next 10-year Commitment of the PVC value chain identifies three ‘pathways’ that involve scaling up PVC value chain circularity; advancing towards carbon neutrality; and building global coalitions and partnering for the SDGs. The three pathways encompass twelve key action areas and 39 targets that outline concrete steps to be taken by the European PVC industry to continue improving the sustainability performance of PVC.

The VSF2021 #TOWARDS2030 closed with the signatory ceremony, launching the VinylPlus 2030 Commitment. The ceremony officially opened the next stage of the united European PVC industry’s journey, that will build on VinylPlus’ 20+ years of progress and achievements to accelerate the transition towards a more sustainable and circular future with even more ambitious goals.