AIMPLAS is organising an online workshop on trends and opportunities for biocidal agents in the plastics sector that will be held on 29 June.

× Expand AIMPLAS AIMPLAS organising inaugural biocides workshop

The aim is to inform industry companies of the opportunities biocides have to offer and describe the main market trends, legislative aspects and new solutions that research can offer.

The importance of choosing the right substances to contrast the spread of different micro-organisms will also be addressed. The most recent regulation on antimicrobial agents will be announced at the workshop, where Spanish/English interpretation services will be available.

The event will begin with a presentation on biocidal needs, strategies and solutions in the plastics industry by Lodovico Agostinis, a researcher and member of the AIMPLAS Chemical Technology Group. It will be followed by a presentation on the definition, types, classification and marketing requirements of different biocidal substances by Lidia Ferrer from the Valencia Regional Government’s Ministry of Universal Health Care and Public Health.

Rafael Sanjuán, from the Universitat de València, will discuss an evaluation of antiviral activity in cell culture, and Roberto Spogli, from Prolabin & Tefarm, will speak on the topic of highly heat-resistant and easily dispersible antimicrobial products for use in innovative polymer and coating formulations.

The second session will begin with a presentation on the need for validated antimicrobial materials in healthcare by Héctor Martínez, from La Fe Medical Research Institute Hospital. Alena Balogova, from Chemosfit Fibro Chem, will give the presentation Antiviral and Antimicrobial Polypropylene Yarns and Reusable Textiles in Medicine, and Patricia Martorell, from ADM Biopolis, will talk about the evaluation of antimicrobials in the preclinical model Caenorhabditis elegans.

Antonio Hostalet, from TAYG Clinic, will present on Nosocomial Diseases: Bacterial Clean Spaces and Storage. The session will end with Mária Kováčová, from the Polymer Institute of Bratislava, who will explain how light can be used to trigger the antibacterial activity of polymer nanocompounds.

The third session will begin with Emma Talón, from Bionicia, who will discuss antimicrobial products. Pilar Domingo-Calap, from the Universitat de València, will give a talk on bacteriophages and one promising approach against pathogenic bacteria in particular. Fernando Lorenzo, from Betelgueux, will then talk about disinfection trends in the food industry and the regulatory framework. Bio-based antimicrobial agents will be discussed by Matej Bračič, from the Univerza v Mariboru, and Erick Danilo Tello Rendón, from Ancor Technologies, will give a presentation on antimicrobial masterbatches.