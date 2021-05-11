Virtual TPE Expert Talks 2021 provide global information

KRAIBURG TPE will be hosting its second TPE Expert Talks from 8-10 June. Having received positive feedback from last year’s event, the free digital presentation will contain industry highlights and expertise brought together for the company’s customers, partners and anybody interested in TPEs generally.

The agenda for the three-day event includes 20 short presentations and expert interviews, product presentations, and TPE Expert Talks held on a global scale. This will enable participants to take part in discussing various global issues from a local point of view – live, in their own time zone.

The TPE Expert Talks arose in 2020 from the idea of trying to stay close to customers despite the restrictions and keeping them informed about new products, developments and technical expertise.

CEO Franz Hinterecker said: “As the modular set-up proved its value, we’ll be staying with it. The audience liked the 15-minute sessions in particular, so we’ll be offering more of them in 2021. We’re especially looking forward to the event’s international orientation, as we’ll be able to present our accumulated global expertise for the first time – for three days, almost 24 hours a day, directly from Europe, America and Asia, and always with a local focus.”

To provide an appealing program capable of enhancing knowledge, the event will be covering a broad range of topics from light effect TPEs and an FAQ session on TPEs in relation to the US FDA, to electrically conductive and antistatic TPEs, and innovations in lightweight TPEs.

The programme will also include sessions covering general topics such as “multicomponent injection moulding, with the aim of preparing participants individually to face challenges in the field of TPEs and get them ready for the coming 12 to14 months in the market environment.