What Does the Future Hold for Plastics Recycling?

The British Plastics Federation (BPF) is hosting a hybrid recycling event on 11 November with delegates able to attend the event either in person or online. The event is sponsored by Plastics Europe.

‘The Future of Plastics Recycling’ will bring together key organisations and innovators from across the recycling industry.

Andrew Bradford, associate partner at EY, will provide attendees with an insight into what the new plastics packaging tax will mean for plastics recyclers, how it will affect businesses and what they should prepare for.

This will be followed by a session from Andrew Mullen, quality manager at Beko, who will provide a case study on its work exporting recycled content, looking at how they achieved their success and the problems they experienced.

Steven Burns, chief commercial officer at Impact Solutions, will then explain their progress on developing a standard for recycled content.

The next session at the event will feature Andrew Osborne-Smith, managing director at Faerch, who will discuss its work on PET tray-to-tray recycling and looking at the capacity needed in the UK.

Gareth Morton, discovery manager at Ecosurety will give a presentation on the flexible packaging fund, explaining what it is and how companies can access it.

He will be followed by Anne Hitch, head of citizen and stakeholder strategy at RECOUP, who will explore developments in the Kent Live Lab project, looking at the most effective behaviour change and communications techniques to increase recycling.

Following this, Ed Kosior, CEO and founder at Nextek, will present its work on fluorescent markers and their use in the recycling process.

The final session of the day will feature Matthew Rapson, managing director of Thermal Compaction Group. He will explain its innovative technique for recycling PPE, how the technique was developed, the issues they needed to address and future plans.

British Plastics Federation Director General Philip Law comments:

This event looks at both the challenges and opportunities faced by this undeniably important sector. Recycling technologies hold the key to reducing the carbon footprint of products and keeping material functional within a circular economy and have arguably never been more topical. We encourage all those involved in plastics recycling from any standpoint to attend.

Plastics Europe Resource Efficiency Senior Manager Adrian Whyle comments:

The recycling industry is seeing exciting innovations in both mechanical and new recycling technologies. Events such as this are essential in accelerating our journey to a truly circular economy through the sharing of knowledge and best practice.

‘The Future of Plastics Recycling’ will run from 10.00 to 15.15 on 11 November.

The event costs £75 + VAT for BPF and Plastics Europe members and £125 + VAT for non-members.

Full details of this online seminar can be found at bpf.co.uk