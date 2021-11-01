3SMI Appointed Bunting’s Agent in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland

The appointment of 3SMI GmbH as the exclusive agent for Bunting’s magnetic separators and metal detectors in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland significantly strengthens the company’s overseas sales network.

Bunting is one of the world’s leading designers and manufacturers of magnetic separators for the recycling and waste industries. The Bunting European manufacturing facilities are in Redditch, just outside Birmingham, and Berkhamsted, both in the United Kingdom.

The origins of 3SMI GmbH date back to the mid-1980s when Norbert Graef established a consultancy to support mineral processing and ceramics companies. The consultancy morphed into Eriez Magnetics Vertriebs GmbH in the mid-1990s, providing technical advice and support on metal and mineral separation and recovery issues in a wide range of industries including minerals, ceramics and recycling. Norbert Graef’s son, Marcel Graef joined as a Project Manager in 1999, becoming Managing Director in 2009 on the retirement of his father. Marcel Graef launched 3SMI GmbH (Sorting and Separation Solutions for the Magnetic Industry) in July 2020.

Marcel Graef’s experience extends across a number of industries and territories, where he has built a reputation as a leading expert in material separation, particularly with magnetic and eddy current technology.

The continually expanding range of metal separation technology developed by Bunting provides 3SMI with the necessary equipment to meet the increasingly demanding challenges faced by material processors and recyclers. The new Customer Experience Centre in Redditch, UK, Bunting provides one of the most comprehensive magnetic separation material testing facilities in the world for companies working in mineral processing, mining and recycling.

The appointment of 3SMI follows the establishment of a Bunting Central European sales office with Christopher Gabriel and Dirk Mylich, as well as a Southern Europe office managed by Stefano Maiaroli.

“This exciting appointment provides us with additional market knowledge and experience in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland,” explained Simon Ayling, Bunting’s European Managing Director. “Our recently extended manufacturing facility and new customer experience centre provide us with the necessary resources to meet the expectations of customers across Europe. Working with 3SMI provides the perfect platform to further expand our export business.”