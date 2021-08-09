14 projects across the UK receive funding for plastic packaging innovation

UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), through the Smart Sustainable Plastic Packaging challenge has invested almost £2 million in 14 projects to develop a range of innovative solutions to address common problems concerning plastic packaging for consumer products. To date, over £30 million has been invested from the challenge for innovation in smart and sustainable plastic packaging for consumer products.

These projects are looking to develop better options for future plastic packaging whether you’re in the kitchen, the bathroom or on the move. Consumers will continue to be able to enjoy some of their favourite products and use essential medicines, with a lower impact on the planet.

× Expand Shutterstock coin in glass is placed on a wood floor and tree top growing with nature background for business concept.

This research and development investment reach regions across the UK, including Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Projects include a number of new biobased, high-performance polymers which have the potential to replace the current oil-based plastic packaging materials in multiple applications for everyday consumer products. Funding will also help prototype new cleaning product ranges in reusable and refillable packaging, which when disposed of, will create significantly lower CO2 emissions than single-use alternatives.

Paul Davidson, Smart Sustainable Plastic Packaging Challenge Director said:

“We are funding some really smart innovations for consumer packaging. When these projects move into the distribution phase, we are going to see some big changes in how we shop, our experiences with food packaging and what we understand to be plastic packaging.

A change in our behaviour will be the driving point for this change in moving from single-use plastics to reuse, refill and recyclable solutions.”

Environment Minister Rebecca Pow said:

“People want to be able to buy products that are better for the environment and use less plastic. This fund is helping to create new packaging materials that are less harmful to the planet, as well as packaging for products that can either be refilled or easily recycled at home.

“This innovation will help us reach our goal of eliminating all avoidable plastic waste by 2024 and builds on our landmark Environment Bill which will let us introduce deposit return schemes for plastic drinks containers and make companies more responsible for the packaging they produce."

Loopy Products Ltd, recently featured on Dragons Den for their eco cleaning products, is set to develop a formula for the first-ever tableted dish soap that would replace the 500ml dish soap plastic bottles and instead, be dissolved by the consumer at home.

A project led by Central Pharma Contract Packaging Limited will create a circular system that enables 100% of medicine blister packs to be recyclable with convenient drop off points for the public.

The Ocean Bottle Ltd, which created reusable bottles made from ocean-bound, recyclable BPA-free plastic, will design and test the first ever customer loyalty platform that incentives refills using guaranteed plastics collection.

Funding also goes to some of the UKs most active not for profit organisations working to improve public information and resources to implement reuse and refill. Waste and Resources Action Plan aim to improve our understanding of how to make refill solutions work for the ‘big weekly shop’, including the full journey from home to store. These interventions will help to embed reuse and refill habits for the long term.

Projects led by OPRL and Recoup will deliver solutions such as effective labelling systems and communications strategies which make it easier for the public to know how and where to properly recycle their plastic packaging. Recoup will be working with 13 Kent Councils and around 1.5 million residents to evaluate the understanding and effectiveness of communications related to recycling.

The 14 projects will engage with an extensive network of stakeholders from the plastic packaging value chain to develop solutions for the complete plastic packaging lifecycle, from production and design to recycling or reuse.

These projects will bring together some of the UK’s most pioneering start-ups with our largest consumer brands, as well as highly respected organisations seeking to shift citizens’ attitudes and behaviours towards plastic waste.

A full list of winners is available at News – UKRI