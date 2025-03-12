A&M Renewables' collaboration with QMRE

QM Recycled Energy (QMRE) announced that A&M Renewables has entered a commercial joint venture with QMRE to become the first UK customer to purchase a VIXLA plastic Waste-2-Oil system from the Kent-based distributor and operator. The VIXLA system is manufactured by Eagle Technology of Norway.

× Expand QMRE

A&M is based in Oxfordshire and is run and controlled by its two directors Dr Andy Evason and Francis Akpata. The company was set up to help counter the growing tide of plastic waste that has created environmental problems.

A&M’s first foray into the solution to plastic waste pollution is a collaborative commercial venture with QM Recycled Energy. A&M will purchase two VIXLA plastic Waste-2-Oil systems from QMRE who will operate the systems on behalf of A&M at QMRE’s 25,000sq. ft. factory/HO complex at Hoo, Rochester, Kent.

A typical VÍXLA system will convert each 1kg of plastic waste into 1 litre of QUEL (pyro-oil) - 85% of the total, 12% non-condensable gas used to heat the process and 3% carbon ash, which can be used in construction products. The system operates for 330 days of the year.

The technology behind the system is based on pyrolysis –the thermal decomposition of materials at high temperatures. A chemical reaction occurs in the absence of oxygen breaking down the hydrocarbon chains - the building blocks that make plastic- in a very efficient way, allowing those building blocks to be reconstructed repeatedly.

Commenting on the collaboration with QMRE, A&M’s Francis Akpata said, “We are so pleased to be working with QMRE on this joint venture. No-one in the UK has more experience in chemical recycling operations utilising pyrolysis/thermolysis technology in modular, containerised systems. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial working relationship.”

Dr Andy Evason of A&M commented, “Our joint venture with QMRE will see both companies seeking to further develop the system to maximise both the efficacy and efficiency of the process.”