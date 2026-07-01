The American Chemistry Council (ACC), the Chemistry Industry Association of Canada (CIAC), and Mexico’s National Association of the Chemical Industry (ANIQ) brought together industry leaders and key stakeholders at ACC’s headquarters in Washington, D.C. The meeting focused on the future of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and the competitiveness of the North American chemical industry.

× Expand CIAC ACC, CIAC, and ANIQ look to strengthen the United-States-Mexico-Canada agreement

The Washington meeting brings together leaders from both government and industry to assess the implementation of the USMCA and identify opportunities to strengthen regional integration. The discussions revolved around the agreement’s role in North America’s economic growth, supporting highly integrated supply chains and cross-border trade, while reinforcing the region’s ability to compete globally.

The trio has announced the launch of two new industry-led workstreams. While the first focuses on regulatory simplification and trade facilitation, reducing duplicative requirements, improving border efficiency, and streamlining processes, the second addresses structural excess capacity and rules of origin to strengthen enforcement, improve coordination, and prevent circumvention of trade rules. Together, they will deliver practical, actionable recommendations that can be implemented under the existing USMCA framework.

“Hosting this important discussion in Washington underscores the strength of our trilateral partnership and our shared commitment to ensuring the USMCA delivers real economic benefits across North America,” said Chris Jahn, President and CEO of the American Chemistry Council. “These new workstreams reflect our focus on moving from dialogue to action—by reducing barriers, strengthening enforcement, and improving how the agreement works in practice. Together with our partners in Canada and Mexico, we are advancing solutions that will support jobs, investment, and long-term competitiveness across the region.”

Greg Moffatt, President and CEO, Chemistry Industry Association of Canada, added, “The North American chemical industry succeeds because our supply chains, markets, and customers are deeply interconnected across Canada, the United States, and Mexico. As we look ahead to the CUSMA review, it is essential that we focus on practical solutions that strengthen our competitiveness, reduce unnecessary barriers to trade, and support investment across the region. The launch of these workstreams demonstrates our shared commitment to advancing regulatory cooperation, improving trade facilitation, and ensuring the agreement continues to deliver tangible benefits for industry, workers, and communities throughout North America.”

“The three countries should reaffirm their commitment to regional free trade and avoid imposing trade restrictions on the region’s chemical products, so as not to undermine the integration of the various value chains,” concluded Miguel Benedetto, General Director, National Chemical Industry Association. “This means not only maintaining zero tariffs on all goods in the chemical industry but also providing the legal certainty that our companies and exporters need to continue making significant investments in North America.”

ACC, CIAC, and ANIQ have reaffirmed their commitment to working collaboratively with governments and stakeholders to ensure full implementation and enforcement of USMCA commitments.