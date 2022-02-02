AIPIA (the Active and Intelligent Packaging Industry Association) and Packaging Europe have entered into a strategic partnership aiming to accelerate uptake of smart packaging innovation across FMCG at every stage of supply chains and retail.

AIPIA and Packaging Europe connect to fast-track Smart Packaging development

Eef de Ferrante, AIPIA's Managing Director, said: “This is a great step forward for AIPIA. Packaging Europe is a perfect fit for us. It is committed to the development of the latest technologies and innovations to drive the packaging sector forward and has a finger on the pulse of the industry … The resources we now have access to will help make our Congress and other events stronger and enable us to take AIPIA to the next level.”

Tim Sykes, Packaging Europe's Brand Director, added: “For several years we’ve regarded AIPIA as a hugely important voice in the world of packaged goods. Having collaborated closely with Eef over several years, we’re thrilled to formalise this partnership. By uniting AIPIA’s expert knowledge of the smart packaging sector with Packaging Europe’s wide value chain audience and journalistic resources, we believe we can deepen understanding of the value-adding capabilities of technologies – and speed up their assimilation into the marketplace.”

Packaging Europe will be responsible for organising and running the annual AIPIA Congress, as well as working with AIPIA’s pool of experts, to bring news and commentary about the active and intelligent packaging landscape to a larger audience. Packaging Europe will host the next AIPIA Congress in November 2022 in Amsterdam.

In addition, AIPIA welcomes Sykes as a member of its Advisory Board, enabling Packaging Europe to play a full and active part in the development of the Association.