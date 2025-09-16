Amcor and Greenback partner to bring advanced recycling technology to the UK

Greenback Recycling Technologies is proud to announce the first UK deployment of its Enval advanced recycling module at Amcor’s facility in Heanor, Derbyshire, where it will undergo a six-month commissioning and trial phase.

The partnership with Amcor aims to showcase the potential for co-locating modular recycling units within existing industrial infrastructure, bringing the circular economy closer to reality. The module’s installation at Heanor will provide important learnings for scaling circularity as it will predominantly convert household post-consumer flexible packaging waste.

Greenback’s advanced recycling technology is designed to process post-consumer flexible packaging, including multilaminate materials, and convert it into high-quality pyrolytic oil, suitable for producing food-grade plastics.

The entire recycling process will be verified using the eco 2 Veritas traceability platform. This software uses AI and IoT devices to capture all process data from the receipt of waste through to the production of pyrolytic oil. The oil carries digital certificate of provenance, which is passed onward in the value chain providing crucial data for mass-balance allocation as the oil is converted into recycled plastics.

“This partnership demonstrates the power of collaboration in driving scalable circular solutions,” said Philippe von Stauffenberg, CEO of Greenback. “Hosting this module at Amcor’s Heanor site will enable real-time feedback from global experts, as we refine our system for maximum impact before expanding further.”

The Heanor trials are expected to play a pivotal role in validating the commercial and environmental benefits of the process. If successful, Amcor has expressed interest in additional modules at Heanor or other Amcor sites. The Greenback technology could allow Amcor to eventually offer a fully circular solution for flexible packaging to its customers.

“We are excited to host this technology at our Heanor site,” said Andrew Green, Vice President, Amcor Flexibles Europe, Middle East and Africa. “Combining Greenback’s innovation with Amcor’s operational experience enables us to improve circularity for soft plastics and help our customers make progress in achieving their own sustainability targets.”

The module is financed by the Alliance to End Plastic Waste (“AEPW”). The trial marks a shared commitment among Greenback, Amcor and AEPW to addressing the world’s plastic waste challenge through innovation, infrastructure and partnership.