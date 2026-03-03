Amcor has announced its partnership with the University of Southern Indiana (USI), where the pair will come together to bring fresh thinking to real-world consumer packaging challenges. This opportunity will provide students with experiential learning and career development opportunities.

× Expand Amcor Amcor partners the University of Southern Indiana to promote student-led packaging innovations

The duo will be piloting a semester-long internship program in Spring 2026, bringing together USI students, faculty, and Amcor professionals to co-create practical packaging concepts that address industry needs. The project will involve seven students, who will be supported by four faculty mentors and Amcor experts who will all work together.

“As a public University, USI serves as an innovation engine for businesses throughout our region,” said USI President Steven J. Bridges. “This partnership with Amcor demonstrates how external companies, large and small, can bring complex challenges to our campus and tap into the collective talent of our students, faculty, and applied research resources. It’s a powerful example of how USI helps our community grow, innovate, and succeed.”

All four USI colleges and the School of Graduate Studies will be represented in the project, providing a range of study disciplines including art and design, engineering, manufacturing technology, occupational therapy, economics, and marketing. Students from all subjects will collaborate throughout the pilot, building a business case, value proposition, and proof of concept for a specific packaging solution.

Throughout the process, the students will meet with Amcor specialists from a range of areas, including product development and design, marketing, portfolio management, and sustainability, to help refine their concepts. Final projects will be reviewed by Amcor leaders who will provide feedback.

“At Amcor, we are continuously seeking fresh thinking to develop the best packaging innovations for our customers and consumers,” said Bill Norman, Amcor Rigid Packaging Solutions North America President. “This partnership allows us to do that while also supporting the workforce of tomorrow in the greater Evansville area. We believe in Evansville and are eager to keep strengthening opportunities here, including through education programs that prepare local students to achieve real-world outcomes at companies like ours.”

“USI’s academic strength combined with Amcor’s industry expertise is a model for industry-university collaboration that empowers students, strengthens regional talent pipelines and supports forward-thinking solutions,” concluded Bridges.