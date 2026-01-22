Avantium N.V. has entered into a capacity reservation agreement with Packamama. This collaboration will see Packamama secure future volumes of Avantium’s plant-based and recyclable polymer PEF (polyethene furanoate), known as Releaf, from licensed plants using Avantium’s proprietary YXY. Combining Avantium’s material with Packamama’s expertise in lower-emission wine bottles, the partnership should accelerate the development of low-carbon footprint packaging solutions for the wine industry.

× Expand Avantium Avantium and Packamama enters reservation agreement for Releaf

“Packamama is delighted to partner with Avantium to bring the plant-based polymer releaf into our wine bottle solutions,” said Santiago Navarro, CEO & Founder at Packamama. “We have been searching for a material that meets our performance standards and sustainability requirements and is made from plants. We believe that releaf offers a unique combination of high performance, environmental responsibility, and appealing consumer messaging.”

Bineke Posthumus, Commercial Director at Avantium, added, “Packamama’s innovative approach to wine packaging and commitment to sustainability make them an ideal partner for Avantium. Their decision to test and adopt releaf is a strong endorsement of our material’s potential to transform into iconic, premium packaging applications. We look forward to working closely with Packamama to drive meaningful progress in sustainable packaging.”

Packamama is known for its lightweight, shatterproof, and fully recyclable bottles. Said bottles significantly reduce carbon emissions compared to traditional glass bottles. The company’s flat-pack bottle design optimises space efficiency when it comes to transport and storage, while also reducing emissions across the supply chain. Packamama’s bottles are made from 100% recycled PET (rPET).

By introducing releaf, Packamama further enhances the sustainability of its wine packaging. Releaf is plant-based, recyclable, and ensures a lower carbon footprint compared to traditional materials like glass or virgin plastics. Additionally, the material provides improved barrier properties that protect wine quality.

Supporting this development, Packamama has secured an AU$1 million grant from the Australian government. The grant was awarded under the Business Research and Innovation Initiative (BRII), recognising Packamama’s efforts to decarbonise Australian wine packaging.