Axil and Aquapak extend partnership

Axil and Aquapak have announced an extension of their partnership for another two years. This collaboration will continue to focus on achieving Zero Trace, Zero Waste through innovative recycling solutions for cardboard, metals, polymer waste, and associated by-products.

Aquapak's flagship product, Hydropol, a biodegradable and marine safe polymer, plays a key role in improving recyclability and compostability, offering scalable solutions to the challenges faced by major consumer brands in the Circular Economy.

“We’re delighted to extend our partnership with Aquapak for another two years,” says Edward Pigg, Managing Director at Axil. “This continued collaboration allows us to drive even greater progress in waste reduction and environmental performance. Together, we are making significant strides toward a sustainable, circular economy.”

Mark Lapping, CEO at Aquapak commented “A key part of our mission at Aquapak is developing new materials that help reduce waste and make recycling more efficient. It is vitally important therefore that we strive towards continuous improvement and Net Zero in our own operation too, and we’re confident that our partnership with Axil will help us achieve this.”

This partnership builds on Axil’s extensive experience in waste management, from recycling and recovery to the handling of hazardous materials. Axil’s commitment to innovation and sustainability will be further supported by their CIWM-certified Waste Academy training, ensuring that both teams are fully equipped to achieve the ambitious sustainability goals.

This partnership enhances both companies' commitment to innovation and sustainability, setting new standards in both waste management and packaging solutions.