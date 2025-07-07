Axil and Bostik partner to deliver more sustainable total waste management

Axil announces a new partnership with Bostik, the adhesive solutions division of Arkema, to deliver total waste management across UK sites. This collaboration is focused on enhancing operational efficiency, boosting recycling and reuse, and using data-driven insights to ensure full compliance and transparency.

As part of the arrangement, new on-site waste equipment will be rolled out to streamline operations, reduce the environmental impact and improve the overall customer experience. Axil will work alongside Bostik’s workforce, acting as an extension of their team - identifying better waste routes and ensuring that materials are moved up the waste hierarchy in line with each site’s specific needs.

Just as Bostik encourages customers to ‘Don’t bin it, fix it,’ Axil will be working with Bostik to focus on recycling, reuse, and re-engineering waste streams for more sustainable outcomes.

“At Axil, we see waste as a valuable resource, and this partnership is an important step toward improving environmental performance,” said David Short, Operations Manager at Axil. “Even just a few weeks in, it’s been fantastic to see the Bostik team fully engaged, building on existing efforts by embracing smarter, more sustainable approaches to waste and improving segregation practices.”

Alex Ratcliffe, Country Purchasing Manager at Bostik UK, added: “At Bostik, we’re committed to driving continuous improvement in our sustainability journey. Partnering with Axil supports our ambition to manage waste more responsibly, and we’re pleased to see early progress through strong collaboration and shared values.”

As a single supplier, Axil removes the complexity of managing multiple vendors. Customers benefit from having all their data, support, and waste management solutions in one place, making operations simpler, more efficient, and fully integrated. Axil’s customised approach ensures clients achieve sustainable and effective waste management across all their operations.

Axil and Bostik are driving meaningful progress together, delivering smarter waste solutions for a more sustainable future. For Axil, supporting Bostik’s ‘Conscious Performance’ goes beyond processes—it’s a shared mindset that guides how we think, work, and collaborate to create lasting change.