BD and Envetec complete polystyrene recycling feasibility study

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) and Envetec Sustainable Technologies (Envetec) have completed a joint feasibility study that tests the ability to recycle polystyrene Petri dishes into high-quality manufacturing feedstock. The results suggest that similar high-quality polymers, like polystyrene, polyester (PET), polypropylene, and polyethene, could be reused in the manufacturing supply chain after being safely disinfected and processed. These polymers are often used in medical devices.

Envetec's GENERATIONS technology converts regulated waste into recyclable polymer flakes through a validated, low-energy chemical disinfection process. The BD pilot saw unused BD BBL prepared, plated media processed as post-industrial material. Both the plates and their contents were shredded, separated, chemically disinfected, and transformed into recycled, clean polymer flakes. Said flakes were extruded into polystyrene pellets and moulded into new Petri dish prototypes. The technology is being deployed in biopharma and life science facilities, hospitals, and food and beverage sectors across the United States and Europe, processing regulated medical and biohazardous waste, transforming it into clean polymer flake suitable for recycling.

“This pilot marks the first step in a broader effort to demonstrate the feasibility of recovering and recycling multiple types of plastic products across healthcare supply chains,” said Malcolm Bell, CEO of Envetec Sustainable Technologies. “By creating a proof of concept for a pathway that allows regulated plastics to be safely treated and returned to productive use, we are opening the door to sustainable solutions that can help the industry avoid landfill and keep valuable materials in circulation.”

Both companies see clear opportunities to expand the pilot, to cut reliance on virgin plastic and keep high-value polymers in circulation.

Nikos Pavlidis, worldwide president, Diagnostic Solutions at BD, added, “Single-use devices made of high-quality plastics play a critical role in modern health care due to safety, ease of use and scalability, but we recognise the long-term impact that these materials can have on the environment. This pilot, conducted by BD's Sustainable Medical Technologies Institute, represents an important step toward enabling circular economy solutions for other high-volume healthcare consumables made from commonly used plastics, such as blood collection tubes, syringes and packaging.”