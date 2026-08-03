Biesterfeld has entered into an agreement with the adhesive solutions segment of Arkema, Bostik. The distribution agreement will see Biesterfeld expand its medical adhesive solutions portfolio. Now, Biesterfeld will offer three medical adhesive product lines from Bostik, strengthening its medical device portfolio. This agreement includes Cyanoacrylates (CAs) and UV-curing Cyanoacrylates, Epoxies (1K and 2K systems), and Hotmelt Polyurethanes (PUs).

× Expand Biesterfeld Biesterfeld enters agreement with Bostik

The product portfolio supports medical component and device manufacturers that require reliable bonding solutions for complex assemblies and demanding production environments. As medical devices continue to evolve, manufacturers face increasing requirements regarding precision, process reliability, and product performance. Bostik’s medical-grade adhesive technologies offer fast curing, high bond strength, and reliable adhesion to transparent and non-transparent substrates.

These products are ideal for demanding medical applications like surgical instruments, IV sets, and endoscopes, where consistent performance, durable bonds, and high-quality standards are crucial.

“The collaboration with Biesterfeld enables us to make our medical adhesive technologies available to a broad network of medical device manufacturers,” said Julien Ligier, Medical Market Manager at Bostik. “Together, we support customers in developing reliable bonding solutions for applications where precision, safety, and performance are essential.”

Dr Anna Geffken, Business Manager LifeSciences – Medical Specialities at Biesterfeld, added, “By adding Bostik’s medical adhesive technologies to our portfolio, we further expand our offering for the medical device industry with solutions designed to meet the requirements of modern medical applications. Our customers benefit from access to a broader range of specialised adhesive systems, combined with technical expertise and application support throughout the product selection and implementation process.”